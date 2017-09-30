Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are still appealing for information about an elderly woman who went missing almost three weeks ago.

Cathryn Holdsworth was last seen at Calderdale Royal Hospital on September 8.

The 72-year-old, who is from Halifax, may have been captured on CCTV the following day in the Tesco store in Halifax town centre at approximately 5.20pm. It is believed she travelled home to Mixenden by bus that evening.

She was reported missing by neighbours in the Holdsworth Road area of Illingworth on September 19.

Officers are increasingly concerned for her welfare and she is described as being vulnerable.

(Image: WYP)

Insp Toby Facey from Calderdale Police said: “It has now been over two weeks since Cathryn was last seen and we are growing more and more concerned for her welfare.

“Cathryn lives with a number of health issues which make her more vulnerable and often uses a walking frame. We are appealing to anyone who can assist us in locating her to come forward so we can make sure she is OK.

“Anyone who has seen or heard from Cathryn should speak to police. I would also appeal directly to Cathryn to contact police to let us know that she is OK. Enquiries are continuing.”

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

When Cathryn was last seen she was wearing distinctive pink earmuffs, a dark coloured coat, pink gloves and using her walking frame. She is around 5ft 2ins tall and of medium build. She has very short speckled grey hair and dark glasses.

It is believed that she may have some family in Cornwall, but also has previous links to Blackpool in Lancashire. Cathryn also has contacts across Calderdale, including Brighouse, West Yorkshire and the UK.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Cathryn since September 8 or who knows where she is now should contact police via 101, quoting 13170435010.