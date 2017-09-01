Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council has launched an investigation into an incident in which a toddler was scalded at a Huddersfield nursery.

A member of staff at Bridge End Nursery in Fixby has been suspended following the incident on Tuesday in which 18-month-old Reuben Adams suffered facial burns. Reuben is recovering from his injuries in Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield.

Mum Sarah Jane Walker, 29, of Deighton, told how she was left feeling “hysterical and distraught” after Reuben’s face and shoulder were scalded after he apparently found his through a safety gate and somehow made it upstairs to a milk kitchen where a bowl of boiling water warming a feeding bottle for the children spilled over on him.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said in a statement: “Officers from Kirklees Council’s Health and Safety and Children’s Services teams have visited the nursery and are in the process of conducting their investigation into this incident.

“The Health and Safety Executive and Ofsted have been informed.

“The nursery are fully cooperating with our investigation at this time.”

Chris Stoker, a director of the nursery at Netheroyd Hill Road, said previously: “As a nursery our thoughts are with Reuben and his family. As a nursery we reported this accident to Ofsted and other relevant agencies immediately.”

He added: “Our focus now is thoroughly investigating this situation, to provide the answers that mum needs.”