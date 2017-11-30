Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council has just revealed all its gritters are now out and about.

The 31-strong gritting force is on roads across Huddersfield and Dewsbury trying to get the surfaces ready for any snow that hits us this afternoon.

The latest predictions are that the snow will arrive around 4pm just in time for the commute home for many workers.

Gritting patrols will then monitor the weather into the evening and overnight with an early grit scheduled for tomorrow morning.

Kirklees Winter Twitter feed said: “You don’t need me to tell you how cold it is! The forecast is showing sleet and snow showers this aft so we’re gritting at 1pm to get out in front of that. We’ll have night patrols running from after that, grit through the night and another grit at 5am.”

A few minutes later they added: “Our 31 gritters are all out and about now. Give them a wave and the thumbs up if you see them. The drivers always appreciate it and there’s never normally that many people about at 5am.”

Calderdale Highways added: “Patrol gritters will be out monitoring conditions this afternoon.”

But not everyone is gearing up for the white stuff.

On the Examiner’s Facebook page reporting on the looming snow there is this message from Richard Nottingham: “A big howdy to you all from Karratha western Australia. Tomorrow’s forecast, 37 and sun sun sun.”