A drug dealer from Deighton has been jailed for three years after police found crack cocaine and heroin in a hire car he was using.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court today (Friday) officers had received intelligence that Kodie Lee Wilkinson might have drugs or a firearm and went armed with a search warrant last October.

When they arrived at 9am he was in bed and he was arrested after he went downstairs at his home. He then tried to run away but was caught in the next street.

The house was searched and two wraps of cannabis were found and his phone was seized. Officers were interested in the hire car nearby but could not find a key for it.

They subsequently went to the car lease firm and obtained a key for the vehicle which had been rented on September 30 for a month.

The car was then searched and 16 wraps of crack cocaine worth £138 and 59 wraps of heroin worth £456 were found, along with another phone which had messages on it suggesting it had been used for dealing.

Miss Pearson said Wilkinson tried to distance himself from the drugs and that phone but when his own phone was downloaded text messages relating to drug dealing over the previous year were found and he subsequently accepted street dealing.

Carl Kingsley, representing Wilkinson, said it would be his first prison sentence and asked for credit for his guilty plea.

Wilkinson, 25, of Browning Road, Deighton, admitted possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis and obstructing a police constable.

Judge James Spencer QC told Wilkinson: “You know as well as anybody, if you deal in Class A drugs you have to go to prison.”