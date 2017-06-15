The video will start in 8 Cancel

A dental student from Huddersfield has appeared in court accused of plotting a terrorist attack.

Mohammed Abbas Idris Awan, 24, a fourth year student at the Clifford Dental Hospital in Sheffield, was arrested two weeks ago by the North East Counter-Terrorism Unit (NECTU) following a raid in Sheffield and one on his family home in Rudding Street, Crosland Moor.

Mr Awan, of Daisy Spring Works, Sheffield, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court charged with one offence of Engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and two offences of Possessing a record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Thomas Halpin, prosecuting, said the defendant was allegedly involved in “early attack planning.”

Mr Awan, who was arrested at his student flat in Sheffield, appeared in court with a dark beard and wearing a grey prison tracksuit and white T-shirt and spoke only to confirm his address and date of birth.

He did not apply for bail, and Senior District Judge Emma Arbuthnot remanded him in custody until June 30 at the Old Bailey.

His brother, Umar Idris Awan, 29, was arrested at the same time following high-profile armed raids in Crosland Moor but later released without charge.