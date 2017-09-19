Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has denied fraudulently using her grandmother’s bank card and will stand trial next year.

Donna Marie Hawkins, 24, of Charles Street, Brighouse appeared before Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tues) and pleaded not guilty to six charges of fraud.

Following an application by the Examiner the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC lifted a Contempt of Court order previously imposed by Kirklees Magistrates preventing her address being reported.

The judge said after inquiries by a probation officer in court there was “no basis for the application previously made.”

The magistrates court made the order after being told she was scared of her father, a convicted murderer, finding out where she was living as she said she had been told he was due out on day release from prison.

Her father Christopher is serving a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years for killing her young brother Ryan as well as attacking Donna.

The first charge Hawkins denied alleges between August 24 and September 29 last year that she used a bank card belonging to Pauline Gee to withdraw money, the second that she used her bank card to make a payment to Unit 1 Recovery on August 26, last year.

The third charge claims she used her bank card to make a payment to Admiral Insurance also on August 26, the fourth that she used her bank card to make payments to Tempcover on August 17, the fifth charge of fraud alleges used her card to make payments to Just Eat between September 26 to 30 and in the final charge she denies using her credit card to make payments to Tempcover between August 17 to 30 last year.

Judge Collier fixed the fraud trial for Hawkins to begin on May 23 next year and granted her unconditional bail until that date.

He told her she must prepare a defence statement setting down in writing her case by November 23.