Simon Hoyle reveals the extent of puddle outside

A look around the disused Warrenhouse sports faci

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people flocked to enjoy Meltham’s annual scarecrow festival yesterday - but one of the judges ended up in hospital.

Everywhere, from private front gardens to strips of grass on the pavement were occupied by the characters, who proved extremely popular with locals enjoying the Bank Holiday weather.

One of the judges fell on Holmfirth Road and was taken to hospital by ambulance. It is thought he may have broken his arm.

One of the organisers, Philip Kaye, of the Meltham Over 60s group, said he was delighted with the turnout and the standard of the 60-or-so scarecrows.

He said: “People go in to St Bartholomew’s Church and get a programme and follow the trail devised by Jackie Sill who is brilliant. People have come from all over to see the creations. It is a very popular event.

“We are always very well supported by local folk with all three schools taking part in the event too.”