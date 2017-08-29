Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a £1m-plus refurbishment of Elland library will come before Calderdale councillors next week.

The library on Coronation Street will become a new “locality hub” under the proposals to be considered by members of the council’s cabinet next Monday (Sept 4).

The revamp is part of a proposed £4.7m investment which will also see libraries in Brighouse and Todmorden adapted and refurbished.

Clr Barry Collins, cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said: “The proposal for Elland library is to refurbish the whole building and install a lift to open up access to the top floor which is currently unused.

“It would create office space to provide a number of council services right in the heart of Elland while maintaining an excellent library service. For example, there is an opportunity to provide Customer First services within the building as well as office space for other organisations.

“The estimated cost is around £1.1m and, if approved, the work would be planned for over the next 18 to 24 months.”

The meeting will also be asked to approve a report into a review of about 1,000 sites and 300 buildings in council ownership.

Clr Collins said: “The review programme is designed to assess each site carefully to decide whether it is still an asset which we need to keep, possibly leading to further investment.

“Alternatively, the programme may also identify properties which are no longer needed by the council and these may be sold, providing an opportunity for local businesses or communities to invest in them and put them to good use.”