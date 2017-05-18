Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The father of a man who was shot by police at Ainley Top is to make an emotional visit to the scene this evening on what would have been his son’s 29th birthday.

Yassar Yaqub, a father-of-two, was shot through the windscreen of his white Audi on the evening of January 2 following a tip-off to police that he was in possession of an illegal firearm.

His devastated father Mohammed Yaqub, 59, of Crosland Moor, and his wife Safia, have struggled to come to terms with the loss of their son and say they will never get over it.

Mr Yaqub said: “May 18 is Yassar’s birthday and members of his family will visit his grave near Castle Hill at 5pm as we do every day. We will then go to Ainley Top around 6pm where we will leave flowers and pay our respects to my son.

“After that we will come back home and there will be readings from the Koran, balloons and a birthday cake.”

He added: “It’s been very, very emotional. My wife and I didn’t sleep last night. We just feel absolutely broken, this will be the first birthday without him. We wish our lives had never been lived, that is how bad it is.”

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is continuing its investigation into the shooting.