Man shot and killed on M62 - what we know so far

A man was shot and killed during an incident on the M62 tonight, say West Yorkshire Police.

The man was shot at about 6pm during a police incident at J24 of the M62, the force said in a statement.

A spokeswoman said: "Around 6pm this evening (Monday January 2), during a pre-planned policing operation near to the M62 in Huddersfield a police firearm was discharged and a man has died.

"The slip roads east and west bound at junction 24 of the M62 remain closed.

"An immediate referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission who are in attendance in West Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police are fully cooperating with their investigation."

The slip roads were closed this evening in what was described as a 'police operation'.

(Photo: Devon Hope)

Lindley councillor Gemma Wilson said she had seen 5-6 police cars on the roundabout and a Mercedes E class and a Jaguar at the centre of the incident.

She said: "It looks like a pretty big operation."

