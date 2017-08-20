Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is the morning of the first Premier League home game for Town and fans MUST get fully behind the team to give the players the best chance in what will be incredible rollercoaster of a season.

Town fan group the Cowshed Loyal and Commercial director Sean Jarvis have urged fans to give their all to support the team come what may.

Cowshed Loyal , who will be in the South Stand, said: “Premier League and 1,600 in the South Stand does not automatically equal a great atmosphere. We will be doubling our efforts to make the South Stand an even greater success than it was this past season. However, we need the whole stand and the rest of the ground to continue vocally supporting the team.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“We always talk of an ‘active’ style of support and for us supporting Huddersfield Town does not just mean paying our money, turning up and waiting to be entertained.

“We strive to create out own atmosphere, our own experience and not rely upon what is happening on the pitch, creating a culture of support around our club which is based on participation. Community and passion is our key aim and we hope everyone can get on board with this.

“Do not turn up to ‘sample’ the atmosphere and the matchday experience, create it for yourself.

“This means backing the team from beginning to end. The lads will need it now more than ever as we try to stay in this league. Though we dream of another fairytale in the Premier league, the reality is that this season will be hard graft and we cannot let ourselves be downhearted or quietened by results and performances.”

Sean Jarvis added: “So this is it ... the home debut of the Premier League. We have all worked so hard to get here, now is our time.

“We are proud, tenacious, never give in ... we are Terriers. This is what you wanted and have been waiting for.

“Bring everything you’ve got and leave nothing behind. We are Huddersfield Town – the world is watching and will now see us.”