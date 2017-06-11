Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Fartown after a sofa went up in flames.

The fire broke out at a house in Dewhurst Road on Sunday afternoon.

Crew Commander Ian Moxon, of Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “We attended a house fire in Dewhurst Road in Fartown.

“The fire was downstairs in the living room.

“A settee had caught fire somehow causing quite a lot of damage downstairs and smoke damage to the remainder of the house.”

He added: “The homeowners called in the fire themselves. As they had smoke alarms fitted, they were alerted to the fire by their smoke alarms activating and made their own escape.

“Everyone was out of the property when we arrived.”

Firefighters will be investigating how the fire started.