The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Winter arrived in Huddersfield overnight as a dusting of snow covered much of the town.

Several centimetres of the white stuff blanketed higher ground with flurries reported from Scapegoat Hill down to Golcar and in Meltham and Holmfirth .

And Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens says there’s more wintry conditions in store later this week - a complete contrast to the milder temperatures over the last couple of years.

He said: “We’ve had a few snow showers up on the tops with around three to four centimetres of snow.

“The week ahead will turn quite cold, with sharp night frosts and a few snow showers.

“It will be a surprise for a lot of people as we’ve not seen snow on the ground in November for the last two or three years.

“We’re definitely moving into winter now!”

The snow came down thick and fast on yesterday evening, causing a difficult commute for drivers heading home with some ice developing quickly on untreated surfaces.

Heavier snowfall was seen in areas mostly above 500ft, with temperatures plummeting to below zero.

Paul, of Salendine Nook , said the weekend will remain frosty with a few light wintry showers.

He said: “It will be a cold day ahead with a north west wind and polar air.

“We are just fringing the show showers now in Kirklees as they are mostly heading towards Oldham and Manchester, continuing into the Midlands and Coventry.”

There will be some sunny spells as the day progresses with highs of 5°C (41°F), dropping to 1-2°C over the hills.

Paul warned of icy conditions overnight with lows of 0°C.

Tomorrow is expected to be cloudy at times with some sunny intervals and a cold wind from the north west with light wintry showers in the morning.

The evening will be wet and milder before the weather turns colder again throughout next week.

Paul said: “We are looking at 3-5°C throughout the whole of next week with maybe -3°C at night as we go into December so people need to keep their de-icers ready.

“There’s going to be a colder spell then we’ve been used to as the last few years have been fairly mild.

“The first snow fall always surprises people but this is going to be a very different winter.”

Weather warnings have been issued across parts of England, Scotland and Wales over the freezing temperatures and high risk of ice.

Temperatures overnight dipped to -6.3°C at Topcliffe near Thirsk in North Yorkshire last night - making it the lowest temperature of the autumn so far.