Visitors had a blooming good time at Kirklees Summer Show.

A sunny Greenhead Park was the venue for the free event, which featured dazzling displays of flowers, home-grown fruit and vegetables and handicrafts.

The event included the Yorkshire Gladiolus Society Early Show and the Huddersfield Allotments and Gardens Federation Show – with keen competition among growers for the prizes. The impressive displays from the allotment federation society included onions, cauliflowers cabbages and courgettes while the flowers nurtured by gladiolus society members drew admiring comments.

There were also classes for baked goods, preserves, beer and wine, floral art and handicrafts.

Other attractions included a display of model houses and street scenes by Huddersfield Miniatures Club, children’s attractions and a variety of charity stalls.

The event is staged by Kirklees Council and the allotments society.

Robert Gaukrodger, of the allotments society, said: “I think attendance by the public was up on last year and there were some fantastic exhibits.”

He said any produce not reclaimed by the growers was sold off to swell federation funds. Any remaining produce will be donated to charity. The society also held a raffle to raise funds for Linthwaite-based charity Ruddi’s Retreat , which provides respite breaks for children battling serious illness or coping with bereavement.