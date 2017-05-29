Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friends of heart transplant patient Gavin Greig, who sadly died from cancer last year aged 23, held a second football tournament in his memory.

Four teams took part in the event, which was held at the Canalside complex to raise more than £4,000 for the Make A Wish Foundation.

Organisers chose to support the foundation because it had arranged for Gavin to be an England mascot and walk out onto the pitch with David Beckham before a match against Austria in 2004.

The teams taking part in the tournament were joined by Gavin’s mum, Ann, for the event, which was organised by Jonathan Newiss and Andrew Allison.

The fundraising continued after the matches at Golcar Conservative Club with bands such as Wired, Wingbeat and Josh Maguire providing entertainment. Friends Eddie Wilson and Callum Mapplebeck went head-to-head in a “bush tucker trial” at the Commercial in Golcar and Golcar Cricket Club held a raffle followed by music from band Suzie and the Groove.

The first tournament held in Gavin’s memory last year raised £3,000 for St James’ Hospital in Leeds.

Gavin needed a transplant after contracting cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle.

Just four months after undergoing the operation, the nine-year-old was back at his desk at Golcar Junior and Infant School.

At the age of 11, he won two gold medals and a silver in the British Transplant Games.

Gavin died in January last year from a tumour caused by side effects from the anti-rejection drug he had to take following the transplant.