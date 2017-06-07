Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hairdresser is facing a life sentence in prison after admitting the murder of her partner.

On the morning her trial was due to start at Leeds Crown Court, Michelle Spencer’s defence counsel today dramatically asked for the charge to be put to her again.

At a court hearing in February the 48-year-old hairdresser had denied murdering David Butterfield at her home in Shirley Terrace, Gomersal on January 13, but changed her plea to guilty during today’s eight minute hearing.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Michelle Colborne QC told the judge they had taken instructions from Spencer over weeks and months for the trial but she had now instructed them she wished to plead guilty.

Mr Butterfield, 43, a father of two died from a stab wound in his chest.

Miss Colborne said Spencer admitted the murder on a basis of a momentary loss of temper when she was holding a knife.

The court heard the basis was acceptable to the prosecution.

Miss Colborne asked for sentence to be adjourned until tomorrow (Thursday) so the defence can prepare a bundle of documents “dealing with her past, the fact she has children and her character references”.

Tributes pour in for David Butterfield, the man killed in suspected stabbing in Gomersal

She said that would also include photographs from many hundreds that had appeared on Facebook showing the time the couple had spent together “and plans for the future.”

Mr Justice Soole agreed to adjourn the sentence in view of the late stage at which the plea had been made, saying: “I understand you have been facing a contested matter until this moment.

“One has to recognise the limited scope for matters in mitigation, but it is important you should be in a position to put forward her case.”

Spencer was remanded in custody. Members of Mr Butterfield’s family were in court to hear the guilty plea.