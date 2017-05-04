Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hands Off HRI campaign has vowed to hold an NHS debate in the run up to the General Election.

The group, formed after splitting away from the original campaign, now called ‘Let’s Save HRI’, says it will invite all potential MPs to an event.

A spokesperson said: “Hands Off HRI are very passionate about our hospital and the NHS.

“About 500 people joined the TUC March on Saturday and we were clapped by the public as we marched through our town.

“Over the next few weeks in the run up to the General Election we will be encouraging people to use their vote.

“We are not affiliated to any political party and will not be endorsing any candidate.

“The campaign is writing to all candidates as we intend to hold an NHS debate with an impartial chair.

“It will be an equal platform for all potential MPs to explain to the public their position on the NHS and our local health services, including the A&E.”

The date of the debate has not yet been confirmed.

The campaign is issuing its own manifesto which includes: No cuts or closures to our hospitals, scrap the Sustainability and Transformation Plans (STPs), restore NHS funding to the European average and scrap the Private Finance Initiatives (PFI).