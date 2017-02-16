Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A GP practice with two surgeries has been rated Good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) less than a year after it was placed in special measures.

Lepton and Kirkheaton Surgeries, both run by Dr Saravanan Mani, received the new rating after a follow-up inspection carried out in November 2016.

The surgeries in Highgate Lane, Lepton, and Heaton Moor Road, Kirkheaton, were previously given inadequate – the lowest – ratings for safety, effectiveness and management and were placed under the supervision of Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group (GHCCG), which manages local NHS services.

They have now been praised by CQC’s Deputy Chief Inspector of General Practice in the North, Alison Holbourn, who congratulated both surgeries for making “excellent progress.”

The practice was found to have good facilities and was well equipped to treat patients and meet their needs.

Ms Holbourn said: “Since our last inspection it was clear that patients were now being treated with more compassion, dignity and respect and inspectors could see they were involved in their care and decisions about their treatment.

“Since the previous inspection, the practice had developed a clear vision and strategy to deliver high quality care and promote good outcomes for patients and the appropriate training and support for staff.

“In the 11 months since the practice was placed in special measures it is evident that it has made very good progress. I am pleased to be able to say that this service is now out of special measures.”

A spokesperson said: “The practice is extremely happy with their second CQC visit undertaken in November 2016. All the staff have worked tirelessly to bring the practice up to a ‘Good’ rating on all domains rated by the CQC.

“The practice worked with the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP), GHCCG Practice Support Team and NHS England to achieve this rating.

“We always wanted to provide best quality care for our patients. The surgery will continue to further improve wherever possible, always putting our patients first.

“We would like to express grateful thanks to all our patients, especially members of the Patient Participation Group (PPG), for all their support through this process.”