A Huddersfield heroin dealer has been jailed for almost four years after he was caught “cuckooing” at an addict’s home in Scarborough and dealing in tourist hotspots.

Teejay Campbell, 19, was slapped with a 45-month sentence after Judge Andrew Stubbs QC said the runaway trade in Class A drugs was tearing the community apart and putting a tremendous strain on the local police force.

York Crown Court heard that Campbell and others had travelled from Huddersfield to ply their trade on the east coast.

Prosecutor Louise Pryke said the teenager moved in with two drug addicts whose flat became his supply base. This type of coercion is known as “cuckooing”.

She said drug users would constantly come and go from the flats which housed families and children.

Police swooped on the property in Wooler Street on October 14 last year and found Campbell with 32 wraps of heroin. He was taken into custody but refused to answer police questions.

Campbell, of Riddings Road, Deighton , appeared for sentence after pleading guilty to possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply.

The court heard he had run up a debt with dealers in his home town and the organised crime gang sent him to Scarborough to sell heroin and settle his arrears.

Campbell took over the flat in Wooler Street and brazenly pedalled his wares on the Scarborough seafront.

A special police report outlined the “terrible effect” the supply of hard drugs was having on the resort.

Campbell’s solicitor advocate said the teenager had been a heavy cannabis user and fell into debt with dealers who ordered him to sell heroin in Scarborough.

Judge Mr Stubbs QC said the police report showed “the blight which drug-dealing and drug-taking is having on the seaside town of Scarborough” as well as the relentless influx of out-of-town dealers.