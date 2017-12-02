Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prominent local historian is puzzled about stepping stones in a Huddersfield river.

George Redmonds from Lepton spotted the stones in the river off Wakefield Road at Waterloo and wonders how long they have been there.

He said: “I regularly walk over Waterloo Bridge - although it requires an effort of the imagination now to see it as a bridge over Fenay Beck.

“Recently, I noticed for the first time that on the downstream side there are seven large causey or stepping stones, - under water on the occasions that I have looked over the parapet.

“As the name implies the bridge was built after the Battle of Waterloo in 1819 according to the datestone and served the new highway to Wakefield via Lepton. Previously the route was via Almondbury, Fenay Bridge, Station Road, Highgate Lane and the upper end of Rowley Lane. The toll bar house at the Sun Inn in Lepton is a rare survival of the earlier turnpike.

“I am wondering how long the stepping stones have been there and if anybody has information about them. If they have a history it points to a traditional crossing of the beck at that point, presumably one that predates the 200-year-old bridge.”

Anyone with information can contact George on 01484 603646.