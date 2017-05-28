Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sir Patrick Stewart will be at Wembley cheering on his beloved Huddersfield Town.

The Hollywood star who hails from Mirfield is massively excited by the big match and can’t wait for kick-off.

He’s backing Town to beat Reading ... but thinks it could go into extra time.

He said: “I am excited and proud to be at Wembley on Monday. Win or lose we have been given a brilliant season by the players, David Wagner and his team, Dean Hoyle and his management, all the staff and the fantastic enthusiasm of the fans.

“I think we will be winners by 5pm on Monday – or maybe 5.30pm. We can do it and everything is in place. Come on Town.”

