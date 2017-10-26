The video will start in 8 Cancel

Children took a leaf out of survival expert Ray Mears’ book when they dressed up as nature explorers for a fun play session.

The event was at the Jo Jingles class at The Edge Play Gym in Brighouse, which provides pre-school children an educational introduction to music, movement, singing and playing instruments.

The sponsored event was a fundraiser for Tommy’s, the miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth charity.

Class teacher Louise Hodder said: “It went really well. I would say it was organised chaos!”

The event at The Edge Play Gym, which is in Church Lane, took place on October 19.

Jo Jingles is hosting ‘Jinglethons’ in classes in Huddersfield and Halifax this month, which hundreds of local children aged three months to five-years-old are participating in.

The Jinglethons are supported by children’s food company Little Dish.

Donations raised by the little ones will go to Tommy’s to fund further research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

One in four women in the UK lose a baby during pregnancy or just after birth.

Around one in 27 babies are stillborn per year, which is the equivalent of 10 babies a day. In addition, 684 babies are miscarried a day.