Ever fancied switching on the Christmas lights?

Organisers of this year’s Mirfield Christmas Lights Switch On and High Street Festival are holding a raffle – with the winner getting to throw the switch to light up the town.

Raffle tickets priced £1 each are available from Mirfield Co-op on Huddersfield Road with the proceeds going to good causes.

The winner will take the stage for the switch-on which will be the highlight of a day of festive activities on Sunday, November 26.

The event is being organised by community group MyMirfield in conjunction with Mirfield Town Council and is being billed as one of the biggest and most spectacular days out.

The festive high street will run from 2pm to about 6pm. As well as the switch-on, there will be on-stage entertainment, a family funfair, donkey rides, a selection of stalls selling locally-produced festive gifts, handmade crafts and artisan foods and a visit from Santa and his sleigh.

Organisers are also encouraging as many shops as possible to open throughout the event. Traders are also being urged to get creative with their window displays and take part in the town council’s competition to find the best dressed high street window.