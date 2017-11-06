Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are looking to extend their Canalside sports complex.

The Premier League club has applied for planning permission for an extension to the current complex for a re-vamped space for players and club officials, new changing rooms and an outdoor terrace.

Plans for the new proposals were lodged with Kirklees Council last week.

The changes affect the club area of Canalside, the part not open to the wider public.

The application says: “This application seeks approval for alterations and extensions to an existing storage building to form changing facilities, a gym and mezzanine office space.”

The Groundsman’s Store would be changed to accommodate a smaller store, with the addition of a new entrance to the club gym and offices, plus a relocation of changing rooms, laundry and physio rooms.

The first floor would have offices and meeting rooms along with the terrace.

Five temporary buildings will be removed from the site to free space for the extension, plus there will be a five more parking spaces.

Canalside, off Leeds Road, is used by the club for training. It also has a cafe bar open to the public and a gym for members which is unaffected by the new plans. Plus it offers room hire for functions and conferences. Canalside is the former ICI sports fields and social club.

The Examiner has previously reported how bowlers and snooker players were angered after their facilities were reduced at the complex.