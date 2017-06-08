Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man assaulted his ex-girlfriend and damaged her car before making off in a car he wasn’t allowed to drive.

Harry Peters, 21, of Highgate Crescent, Lepton , admitted head butting Emma Worne during a row at her Dalton home before smashing the windows of her Renault Clio.

He pleaded guilty to charges of assault, criminal damage and driving without a licence or insurance relating to the incident in the early hours of May 23.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates that he pushed Miss Worne away before pinning her down and punching her in the face adding: “He left, causing damage to a window and the windows of her car parked outside.”

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, said: “He admits that in a single moment of madness he’s behaved in this way.”

Locked up in May: Would-be rapist, workers who raided employer's safe and man jailed for sex offences against a young girl

She added that her client didn’t have a valid licence or insurance after he was disqualified from driving previously and failed to reapply for his licence.

Magistrates sentenced the chef to a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay a total of £770 in fines and costs and his licence will be endorsed with six penalty points.

Magistrates made a restraining order banning him from going to Miss Worne’s home for a year.