Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team of local ladies are gearing up for a new women-only Race for Life Pretty Muddy event.

Cancer survivor Mandy Taylor, 48, rounded up five girlfriends to help launch the mud-splattered obstacle course which takes place for the first time in Halifax on Saturday July 22 at Savile Park.

Pretty Muddy is a women-only 5k obstacle course with mud, space hopper, scramble nets, inflatable slides and hurdles to raise funds for Cancer Research UK’s research.

Joining Mandy in the Pink Fizz team will be Sharon Holland, 54, of Halifax, a volunteer fundraiser for BASH Local in Brighouse, and Vicki Davenport, 53, a businesswoman from Huddersfield, who said: “I’m doing Pretty Muddy for Mandy, but also for my best friend Diane who died from cancer far too young at 50.”

Team member Karen Bradbury, 54, director of a family business in Huddersfield, said: “Since losing over six stone two years ago I’ve run many race events including two half marathons and a triathlon – I also love to cycle with the Pink Fizz team but can’t wait to get ‘pretty muddy’ with the girls at this event.”

Janet Pollard, 49, and Caron Marshall, 48, both of Halifax, are also taking part along with team member Angela Teal.

The team is calling on women of all shapes, sizes, ages and abilities to sign up at www.raceforlife.org