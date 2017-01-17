Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of driving to his ex’s home and shouting at her said it was impossible for him to get behind the wheel due to both of his hands being bandaged.

Liaquat Hussain, of Pearl Street in Batley, was arrested on suspicion of breaching his bail conditions.

But at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court he held up both of his injured hands to show that he could never have driven to his former partner’s home.

The 33-year-old was charged with threats to cause damage and not due to appear in court until next month.

Police bailed him with conditions not to contact his ex or go within 100 metres of her home in Howley Walk, Batley.

He was arrested after allegedly going there on January 5.

His ex said in a statement that she felt frightened after Hussain pulled up in his car, playing loud music and shouting towards her home.

She explained she recognised him sat in his black Golf when she looked out of her bathroom window.

Paul Blanchard said that his client’s hands had been bandaged up since Boxing Day after suffering injuries and now an infection.

He told magistrates: “The reality is it’s impossible for him to drive – he’s in absolute agony.”

Magistrates found the bail breach not proved and bailed Hussain on the same conditions as previously.