A tanker caught fire on the M62 causing long delays for drivers.

The incident took place at 10.23am on Monday when the tyres of the large tanker carrying plastic pellets caught fire.

A photograph taken by Examiner reader Emma Wright shows the back wheels of the tanker alight.

It appears to show that the vehicle had managed to get onto the hard shoulder of the M62 .

Emergency services closed off three lanes of the M62 westbound between Junctions 23 (Outlane) and 22 (Saddleworth) while they put the fire out. Two lanes were re-opened an hour and a half later, when traffic was queuing back to Junction 25.

Firefighters from Rastrick and Huddersfield attended along with crews from Rochdale and they used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to put the flames out.