This week will be a tough one for drivers travelling on the M62 near Huddersfield with full carriageway closures in both directions overnight.

The eastbound carriageway from junction 23 at Outlane to junction 22 at Rishworth Moor is fully closed overnight all this week up to and including Friday night for resurfacing works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

Parts of the M62 will be closed for roadworks this and next week

And going the other way drivers will be hit with closures near Brighouse.

The westbound carriageway from junction 25 at Brighouse to junction 26 at Chain Bar is closed all week up to an including Sunday overnight. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow a diversion.