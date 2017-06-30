Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering his step-father.

The body of 79-year-old John Utley was discovered at his home in Royds Avenue, Paddock, at 6.30am on Wednesday morning.

The father-of-three died as a result of serious head injuries.

His stepson Wayne Thornton, 55, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with his murder.

Flanked by two security officers in the secure glass dock of courtroom number one, he spoke only to confirm his personal details.

He confirmed that he was living at the same address as his stepfather.

No members of Mr Utley’s family were present during the brief, two minute hearing.

Due to the nature of the charge, no application for bail could be made by Thornton’s solicitor Zara Begum.

District Judge Michael Fanning remanded him in custody until his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court which will take place via a live television link.

He told Thornton: “I must remand you in custody to Leeds Crown Court and you will appear there on Tuesday, July 4.”