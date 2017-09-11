Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 27-year-old man accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm during a street disturbance in Brighouse last month has made his first appearance before a Crown Court judge.

Aron Barton was arrested and charged with various offences following an incident in St John Street, Rastrick, on the afternoon of August 13.

At the time of the incident it was reported that an injured man had to be taken to hospital suffering from a “slash wound.”

Barton, of Angus Avenue, Wyke, appeared before a judge at Bradford Crown Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent on 33-year-old Lewis Waddington.

He also denied allegations of threatening another with a crossbow and a machete in St John Street that afternoon.

(Image: Robert Sutcliffe)

Barton, who is on bail, entered not guilty pleas to further charges of affray and common assault arising out of the same incident.

Barrister Nicholas Worsley confirmed to Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC that his client would be putting forward self defence at his trial which could last more than a week.

The judge confirmed that the first date the trial could be listed was April 16 next year and he released Barton on bail in the meantime.