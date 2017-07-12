Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services closed a main road after a man crashed head on into a wall and had to be cut free.

It happened on Meltham Road at Armitage Bridge last night when the driver, a man in his thirties, was travelling towards Netherton and lost control of the car, ploughing into the wall near to the Big Valley Garage.

The Toyota Yaris landed on its side and fire services and ambulance were called to the scene at around 8.20pm.

An eyewitness said: “The car hit the wall and rolled, the man was injured but had to be cut out.”

A crew from Huddersfield Fire Station attended and had to cut the roof from the car before pulling the man free.

He was then placed onto a stretcher and taken to hospital by ambulance.

West Yorkshire Police also attended the scene and temporarily closed the road off.