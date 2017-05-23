Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Parish Church is inviting people to gather to remember those killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack later today.

The Vicar of Huddersfield the Rev Simon Moor said the church will have an ‘open forum’ from 4.30pm.

People will be invited to gather and anyone who wants to speak and express their thoughts and feelings will be encouraged to do so.

The church will be open all day and a book of condolence will be opened.

Mr Moor spoke of his shock and said the attack was just “futile.”

He added: “What on earth is there to gain? It’s just the futility of it all.

“It’s not happened in Paris, and Manchester is so close to home . There will definitely be Huddersfield people who were there .

“It was a children’s concert. It’s so hard to comprehend.”