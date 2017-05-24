Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mother of a 15-year-old girl has paid tribute to her “precious” daughter as she revealed she had died in the Manchester Arena bombing.

Olivia Campbell, from Bury, was among 22 people killed by suicide bomber Salman Abedi in an attack on a pop concert on Monday night.

The schoolgirl, along with eight-year-old Saffie Roussos and teenager Georgina Callander, were among the first of the terrorist’s victims to be named.

Olivia’s family had spent Tuesday frantically searching for her, hoping that she was one of the dozens of injured people injured in the blast receiving treatment in hospital.

But in the early hours of Wednesday Charlotte Campbell revealed her daughter had died in the blast.

Alongside a photo of Olivia she wrote on Facebook : “RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far to soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much.”

A further 59 people were injured when Abedi, 22, detonated a homemade device packed with nuts and bolts in the Arena’s foyer as thousands of young people left a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande.

On Wednesday tributes were paid to those killed in the blast, including Saffie, who was described by the headteacher at her school in Preston as a “beautiful little girl.”

Another victim was named by her college as Georgina Callander , who was studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire.

Tributes have also been paid to 26-year-old John Atkinson from Bury, who was named by friends on Facebook.

Friends of Mr Atkinson set up a fund for his family, which received more than £1,000 in less than an hour.

More victims have also been named.

A Polish couple who had gone to Manchester Arena to collect their daughters were caught in the blast.

Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski told a Polish radio station: “The parents came after the concert to collect their daughters and unfortunately we have information that they are dead. The children are safe.”

Yesterday York College student Alex Klis said she was looking for her parents Angelika and Marcin, who had been missing since the attack.

Also named was Alison Howe, 45, from Royton, Oldham, who was reported missing by relatives along with her friend, Lisa Lees, 47, also from Royton.

A family member wrote on Facebook late on Tuesday: “They took a caring beautiful mum and step mother away from us all she was amazing to us all x love you loads Alison Howe xx.”

Kelly Brewster, from Sheffield, was also reported to be among those missing following the attack.

Her partner Ian Winslow later wrote on Facebook: “Not sure how this works but it isn’t good news. Kelly Brewster wasn’t one of the unidentified hospital patients. She has sadly passed away in the terror attack yesterday.

“Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are.”

Schoolgirl Megan Hurley, of Liverpool, was also named last night.

A fundraising page was set up by Helen McDermott from Halewood, Liverpool, who wrote: “We’re raising £500 to help fund a beautiful send off for Megan who was taken far too early due to the awful attacks at Manchester Arena.”