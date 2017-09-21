Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A developer has tabled plans to build scores of retirement flats on the site of a former supermarket in Mirfield.

Darren Smith Homes has submitted an application to Kirklees Council to construct 70 apartments for over-55s in four blocks on the site of the old Lidl supermarket at Station Road.

The plan also includes a two-storey community building which could provide a new home for Mirfield library.

If the scheme is approved, Darren Smith is seeking an asset transfer deal to take on historic Eastthorpe Lodge, home to the current library, and redevelop it as an upmarket restaurant.

Kirklees Cabinet is expected to discuss a £1m-plus cut to library services when it meets on October 17.

The retirement complex would include a swimming pool for residents, parking for 86 vehicles, an electricity sub-station and landscaping. The two-bed apartments will have undercroft car parking at ground floor level. The development will also have an internal courtyard providing additional car parking and open space.

On the proposals for a community centre, a report on behalf of the developer said the site offered ‘the unique potential to provide a purpose built new community facility...which could house the existing library and provide accommodation for various community uses and activities. This fit for purpose accommodation would replace the existing library building in Mirfield’.

Mr Smith has previously stated that he is prepared to “front-load” the scheme so that work on the new community centre would begin before the apartments scheme got under way.

The development site became available after Lidl secured permission for a bigger replacement store on the opposite side of Station Road. The new store – double the size of the previous outlet and creating an extra 20 jobs – opened last month.

Mr Smith said: “We are showing our commitment with the community centre proposals. It’s over to the council to decide whether they take what I think is a wonderful opportunity.”

Mr Smith said the combined proposals would benefit the whole of Mirfield town centre and could increase footfall for the shops.

Darren Smith Homes, run by brothers Darren and Nigel Smith, is currently developing St Paul’s Lock, a £30m scheme of 38 luxury homes aimed at the over-55s alongside the Calder and Hebble Canal and next to St Paul’s Church. Its other developments in Mirfield include Castle Mount at Mirfield, a mix of luxury four and five-bedroom homes; Radley Court, a development of two and three-bedroom homes; and Bank View, a development of two-bedroom apartments aimed at first-time buyers.