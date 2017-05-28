Excited fans have geared up for Huddersfield Town’s shot at the Premier League in rather unusual ways.
Sue Rangeley, from Emley, showed her support with a unique design on her acrylic nail extensions – including free-hand drawing the team’s badge and mascot.
The 45-year-old nail technician, who works in Wakefield, has been a Town fan since she met her husband Andy more than 20 years ago.
She said: “I told my husband my nails needed redoing and he said ‘I think you should do something for Huddersfield Town.’
“I was given a challenge so I accepted it. I’d do anything for a challenge.”
“They’ll last about three weeks, but if Town don’t win on Monday, they’ll have to come off on Tuesday.”
The front of a gift and card store in Lindley called Gift is decorated with football shirts and custom-made memorabilia.
The over-the-top display includes blue and white striped babies’ bibs, blankets, teddies and even baby-sized football boots.
And in Brighouse, Hartley’s Bakers & Confectioners are selling gingerbread men decorated with iced Town kits.
Meanwhile, Elenor Rose Bridal in Marsh has updated the display of bridal mannequins it created for the semi-final play-offs.
Now, as the pressure mounts on, just one single mannequin stands in the window wearing a white wedding underskirt with a Town shirt over the top.