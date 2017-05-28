Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excited fans have geared up for Huddersfield Town’s shot at the Premier League in rather unusual ways.

Sue Rangeley, from Emley, showed her support with a unique design on her acrylic nail extensions – including free-hand drawing the team’s badge and mascot.

The 45-year-old nail technician, who works in Wakefield, has been a Town fan since she met her husband Andy more than 20 years ago.

She said: “I told my husband my nails needed redoing and he said ‘I think you should do something for Huddersfield Town.’

“I was given a challenge so I accepted it. I’d do anything for a challenge.”

“They’ll last about three weeks, but if Town don’t win on Monday, they’ll have to come off on Tuesday.”

The front of a gift and card store in Lindley called Gift is decorated with football shirts and custom-made memorabilia.

The over-the-top display includes blue and white striped babies’ bibs, blankets, teddies and even baby-sized football boots.

And in Brighouse, Hartley’s Bakers & Confectioners are selling gingerbread men decorated with iced Town kits.

Meanwhile, Elenor Rose Bridal in Marsh has updated the display of bridal mannequins it created for the semi-final play-offs.

Now, as the pressure mounts on, just one single mannequin stands in the window wearing a white wedding underskirt with a Town shirt over the top.