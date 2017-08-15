Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flood prone roads in Kirklees and Calderdale are set for upgrades.

Kirklees Council has received a £488,000 boost from the Department for Transport (DfT) to tackle drainage issues at 48 places around the district, including major roads such as Calderdale Way and Wakefield Road.

Meanwhile, Calderdale has been granted £1m for a similar project.

Kirklees’ grant money, along with a £122,000 contribution from the council’s own budget, will be used to replace existing road gullies and improve short sections of highway drains to reduce the risk of future flooding on the busiest roads in the borough.

Some of the roads likely to benefit include: Huddersfield Road in Mirfield, Huddersfield Road in Ravensthorpe, Bradford Road in Birkenshaw, Whitechapel Road, Bradford Road and Hunsworth Lane in Cleckheaton , Halifax Road in Batley, Dunford Road and Woodhead Road in Holmfirth , and Wakefield Road, Manchester Road and Edgerton Road in Huddersfield.

A number of others will also be improved.

Many of the roads listed were left under water during the Boxing Day floods of 2015 after drains were overwhelmed by the sheer volume of water run-off.

Some in Mirfield and Ravensthorpe were affected when the River Calder burst its banks briefly.

Clr Mus Khan, cabinet member for highways, said: “Much of the road surface drainage infrastructure in Kirklees is over 100 years old and needs improving.

“By working closely with our colleagues in the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and, in particular, our neighbours in Calderdale, we have been able to secure this grant which will make a significant difference to many Kirklees roads, and in turn the journeys of those that travel on them.

“We have a list of works to carry out and this grant will help us to get through them much quicker than expected.

“This investment should also reduce the amount of money we need to spend on reacting to unexpected surface water flooding incidents in the future.”

Calderdale, which is more prone to flooding than Kirklees, has received £1m to improve about 1,300 gullies across the borough.

The council received half of the £2m total given out by the DfT in West Yorkshire.

Clr Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said: “This is a big win for Calderdale, and West Yorkshire as a whole.

“The funding will enable us to carry out much needed drainage repairs along some of our key highways, reducing the likelihood of flooding and improving protection to hundreds of homes and businesses.”

Calderdale Council will spend its £1m on ten major roads; the A629 Keighley Road, A629 Calderdale Way, A646 Skircoat Moor Road, A646 Todmorden Road, A644 Wakefield Road in Brighouse , A646 at Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd, A62 Cooper Bridge, A58 Whitehall Road in Lightcliffe and the A58 Ripponden.

Work is expected to start next month and take a year to complete.