Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New plans to make the public toilets in Holmfirth pay for themselves have been made.

Holme Valley Parish Council, which now owns the toilet block, wants to alter the interior to make a third of the space a commercial unit.

They say the whole block is like a Tardis with lots of wasted space and altering the space means the public toilets will remain.

The commercial unit, subject to planning consent, could be a shop, cafe, takeaway, taxi office or financial or professional service.

Honley's mothballed public toilets set to be transformed into offices

Plans show the current male toilets will be let out as a commercial unit. The existing female toilets will be split into separate male and female toilets, with a separate disabled toilet and baby change area.

In a planning statement the Parish Council says: “The facilities are a well used public asset and until recently were in the ownership and run by Kirklees Council, but were scheduled to close due to austerity measures and the cost of upkeep and the need for modernisation.

“The facilities were taken by the Holme Valley Parish Council primarily in order to maintain public convenience facilities in the centre of Holmfirth but with the need and intent to make the facilities much better and to make full use of the building asset in order that the overall building becomes self sufficient for the long term benefit of the community.”