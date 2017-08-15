Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Land will have to be bought to improve one of Huddersfield’s most congested routes.

The A629 Halifax Road between the M62 and the town centre is in line for upgrades as it is frequently jammed in both directions.

Officials plan to spend £10m on the road, which will see the major junctions widened along the two-and-half-mile route.

And Clr Peter McBride, Kirklees Cabinet member for Economy, Skills, Transportation & Planning, confirmed it could mean some property owners are asked to sell parts of their gardens to make the work possible.

The council has compulsory purchase order powers if they refuse.

Kirklees Council is now bidding to create an £850,000 fund to buy the plots it needs for the scheme around the two main crossroads.

It says taxpayers will be refunded from a central West Yorkshire pot at a later date when the projects are approved.

It hopes to get the project to ‘Outline Business Case’ stage by October with construction possible in 2019.

Documents published earlier this year said traffic flows would be improved through junction improvements.

There are no plans to add new lanes to the majority of the road.

The crossroads on the route at Blacker Road/Edgerton Grove Road and East Street/Birkby Road are the main focus of the project.

They will both be altered to increase capacity.

Private housing borders both junctions meaning possible deals to take land from home owners could be needed.

Land could also be required from the grounds of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, at the corner of Birkby Road.

The scheme to reduce jams will also see parking banned between the Cavalry Arms pub and Birchencliffe Hill Road.

Further up, from Yew Tree Road to Ainley Top, there are plans to add a third lane on to the approach to the roundabout to speed up traffic heading to the M62.

A report for councillors says the £850k fund will allow senior officials to negotiate land purchases at short notice.

A £120m fund for wider improvements on the A629 Huddersfield to Halifax corridor is being managed by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority. The so called WY+TF will pay out to Kirklees when its part of the scheme is given the green light.

All other works falls in Calderdale Council’s remit.

Phase 1a is the most advanced and will see Calderdale make improvements to 3km of the main road between Salterhebble and Calderdale Royal Hospital. The total cost of those works has doubled, from £4.5m to £8.5m.

Phase 1b includes remodelling Calder and Hebble junction at Elland Wood Bottom; Phase 2 will see major changes into Halifax town centre, around Cripplegate and Water Lane.

Phases 3 and 4 relates to public transport and public realm work, which is still being developed and Calderdale has a long-term vision to transform the area outside the town’s railway station.

Officials estimate the whole scheme will create 146 jobs and will help boost the economy of town through improved transport links.