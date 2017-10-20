Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re out on the town this weekend, expect to see more officers out on the beat.

That’s the heads up from West Yorkshire Police, who are increasing staffing in Huddersfield town centre this weekend.

Officers are launching an operation to crack down on crime and anti-social behaviour in the town centre, and have teamed up with Kirklees Council and local businesses.

Police will be out in CCTV vans and closely inspecting cameras at local bars, clubs and restaurants to ensure revellers enjoy a peaceful night out.

It follows numerous operations launched by police across Huddersfield in recent months, with special efforts to target drugs and firearms offenders. The operations have resulted in dozens of arrests and drugs and weapons worth hundreds of thousands of pounds removed from our streets.

Inspector James Kitchen, of Huddersfield Neighbourhood Police Team, said: “We have launched this operation in a direct response to the issues which have been raised by the residents of Huddersfield and those who come to the town centre to enjoy themselves and want to be part of a safe and vibrant community.

“We are committed to preventing any sort of criminality in Huddersfield town centre to ensure everyone living and visiting feels safer.”