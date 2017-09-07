The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police patrols were on guard outside a high school this morning after a teenager was stabbed and another threatened with a knife in a series of horrific incidents.

Patrol cars were parked near Colne Valley High School in Linthwaite following the shocking attacks just after 3pm on Wednesday.

In the first incident a teenager was threatened with a knife outside Colne Valley High School on Gillroyd Lane.

Just 30 minutes later another teen was stabbed in nearby Hazel Grove when his attacker, who was in a school uniform, jumped from a car and knifed the victim. He was said to have been stabbed three times and was seen holding his stomach.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident, which has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Colne Valley High principal James Christian condemned the attacks.

He said: “We are aware that there was an abhorrent incident within the community yesterday.

“The police are investigating this and I would encourage anyone with further information to contact them on 101 quoting log 1077 or 1010.”

Parents passing the school spoke of their horror this morning.

One mum, whose two kids attended years ago, said: “I was quite shocked. I live in Linthwaite and I’ve never known anything like this before.”

MP Thelma Walker said: “I am deeply troubled to hear of the incidents involving weapons in Linthwaite and Cowlersley this afternoon. It appears that several young people were involved and serious injuries sustained. My thoughts are with those involved and their families."

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed a 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and they are investigating whether the two attacks are linked.

He said officers were called to reports of a teenager being assaulted and threatened with a knife on Gillroyd Lane, Linthwaite at 3.10pm.

Then at 3.40pm officers were called at 3.40pm to Hazel Grove, Linthwaite, to reports of a teenager having been stabbed.

DI Anna Buchanan of Kirklees CID, said: “These two incidents obviously happened close to one another and we are investigating whether they are linked.”

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1077 of Wednesday September 9.