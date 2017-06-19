Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police say they are still looking into a hate crime where a woman hurled venomous racist abuse at a man in Huddersfield town centre.

The abuse, which was captured on camera by one of the victim’s friends, involved a spew of foul language in which the 21-year-old was called a “P*** b******” and repeatedly threatened.

The woman was sat in a doorway on Kirkgate in the early hours of Friday morning when she began the tirade, which culminated in her screaming at the victim: “I’ll stab your face” and “I’ll s*** in your face you P*** b******”.

Following the shocking video, numerous people came forward to give a name, which the Examiner understands has been passed onto police.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning (Monday) that no arrests had been made and that enquiries were still ongoing. The incident is being treated as a hate crime.