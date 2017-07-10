Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

the death of a worker dragged into a textile machine remains under investigation.

Dad-of-two Javeed Ghaffar, 51, died in March as he worked the night shift at Drake’s mill in Golcar.

Mr Ghaffar, a keen local darts player, was found by a workmate who raised the alarm. Mr Ghaffar had suffered terrible injuries and died at the scene.

Production at the firm was halted for several days in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) continues to investigate what happened and the news comes as figures revealed that

14 people were killed in accidents at work across Yorkshire and the Humber last year.

New HSE figures revealed more than a dozen people were fatally injured in the region while at work in 2016-17.

That compares with 15 fatal accidents the year before and works out as five deaths for every million workers – slightly higher than the national average.

A spokesperson for the HSE confirmed an investigation into Mr Ghaffar’s death was still underway and added: “As this investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Across Britain, 136 people were killed in workplace accidents last year – or four for every million people in the country.

The region with the highest number of workplace fatalities was the East Midlands with 17.

Nationally, the deadliest jobs proved to be in construction with 30 fatalities. Agriculture and manufacturing were also dangerous, seeing 27 and 19 workplace deaths respectively.