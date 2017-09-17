Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This character filled cottage could be one of the oldest homes in Kirklees.

The Meltham town centre property is believed to have been built in the 15th century, making it more than 500 years old.

Nestled in the heart of the Holme Valley village, the historic building is packed with architectural features including exposed wood beams, mullioned windows, an open stone fire place and the Latin words ‘Porta Dorma Aurea’ (door of the golden house) etched in the stone above the front door.

Area Guide: Meltham

The stone terrace home even has a Swedish touch that will help you forget about the cold Pennine winters – its own sauna featuring cladded walls and ceilings.

With the village shops a stone’s throw away and off-street parking, it must be one of the most unique properties in the area at an affordable price.