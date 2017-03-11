Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The cheapest homes in Kirklees which sold in January can be revealed.

Land Registry figures showed that the least expensive was Flat 14, 23 Wellington Road, Dewsbury, which sold for £39,000.

The cheapest in Huddersfield which sold that month was 8 George Street, Crosland Moor, a two-bed terrace which sold for £54,000.

And Apartment 159, Spinners House, Textile Street, Dewsbury was the next cheapest at £55,000.

The others were:

* 120 Lower Town End Road, Holmfirth, which sold for £55,000.

* 128 Annie Smith Way, Birkby, a flat, which sold for £60,000.

Over in Calderdale, the least expensive were:

* 7 Woodland View, Hebden Bridge, which sold for £35,000.

* 8 Cedar Street, Halifax, which went for £37,000.

* 11 Saxon Street, Halifax, which sold for £39,000.

* 13 Bowman Street, Halifax, sold for £40,000.

* 137 Eton Street, Halifax, also sold for £40,000.

The least expensive house in England and Wales in January was 59 Merritts Brook Lane, Northfield, Birmingham, which sold for £14,760.

Several homes in the cheapest category were located in Peterlee, County Durham. One was in Accrington and another in Burnley, in both Lancashire.