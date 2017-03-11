The cheapest homes in Kirklees which sold in January can be revealed.
Land Registry figures showed that the least expensive was Flat 14, 23 Wellington Road, Dewsbury, which sold for £39,000.
The cheapest in Huddersfield which sold that month was 8 George Street, Crosland Moor, a two-bed terrace which sold for £54,000.
And Apartment 159, Spinners House, Textile Street, Dewsbury was the next cheapest at £55,000.
The others were:
* 120 Lower Town End Road, Holmfirth, which sold for £55,000.
* 128 Annie Smith Way, Birkby, a flat, which sold for £60,000.
Over in Calderdale, the least expensive were:
* 7 Woodland View, Hebden Bridge, which sold for £35,000.
* 8 Cedar Street, Halifax, which went for £37,000.
* 11 Saxon Street, Halifax, which sold for £39,000.
* 13 Bowman Street, Halifax, sold for £40,000.
* 137 Eton Street, Halifax, also sold for £40,000.
The least expensive house in England and Wales in January was 59 Merritts Brook Lane, Northfield, Birmingham, which sold for £14,760.
Several homes in the cheapest category were located in Peterlee, County Durham. One was in Accrington and another in Burnley, in both Lancashire.