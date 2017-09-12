Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bin men should be wearing body cameras.

That’s the view of a waste management company which says refuse collectors need them to protect them from false accusations.

BusinessWaste.co.uk spokesman Mark Hall said: “Bin men often face accusations of poor behaviour from the public, whether that’s claiming they haven’t collected valid waste, have made a mess during their rounds, or have been rude and abusive during their shifts.

“We recommend to all councils to add body cams to their bin men’s uniforms to counter these accusations, and help improve the reputation of these vital workers to give them the respect they deserve.”

The company said problems like over-filled bins, waste in the wrong bins, bins that haven’t been put out, and general conduct from bin men on their round could be solved by using the cameras.

Mr Hall said in more than 80% of complaints about waste collection, the resident is found to be at fault - yet bin men still came under harsh criticism.

He said: “Over-filled bins are a common complaint among bin men, with bins that have been over-filled often being messy and difficult to empty.

“A resident complaining of mess, and who has also over-filled their bin, can be shown to be responsible for the mess with the footage from a bin man’s body camera.

“And waste collectors are not duty bound to collect waste that has been put into the wrong bin, which can cause all kinds of problems at the processing end.

“That means leaving behind bins that have been improperly used, something that can be shown with a body camera to have been the reason for leaving a bin unemptied.

“Missed collections can also incur wrath from the public directed towards bin men, so body cameras can help to protect them from harm or prove what has happened, as well as showing instances where bins were not collected because they were not put out.

“We say that the slight increase in cost for these cameras is more than worth the money to protect waste collection workers of the UK.”

Kirklees Council was approached for a comment.