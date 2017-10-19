Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A scaffolder has been hit with a costs and compensation bill of almost £4,000 after a jury found him guilty for racially aggravated assault while out drinking in Brighouse.

A court heard that Ben Drennan, 22, had lost his job and was worried about his father having cancer when he carried out an unprovoked assault on Elias Mwamunyange after shouting a racist comment at him.

Drennan used the N-word during the incident a year ago and Recorder Graham Cook said that was an extremely emotive word.

“I am not suggesting for one second you are a racist, but that was a racist comment,” the judge told Drennan.

Drennan, of Edward Street, Brighouse, had denied the racial element of the assault offence and today (Thurs) Recorder Cook sentenced him to 12 months in jail suspended for 18 months.

After making the comment Drennan followed Mr Mwamunyange to a taxi and hit him three or four times as he sat in the vehicle.

The complainant suffered a cut to his left eyebrow which had to be dressed and Bradford Crown Court heard he had some headaches and nausea after the late night attack.

Barrister Giles Bridge, for Drennan said his client had seen the complainant again after the incident and had apologised to him.

Mr Bridge said the incident was wholly out of character for Drennan who played rugby league on a regular basis and had qualifications in coaching.

He said Drennan was remorseful and now recognised that he had put his mother and father under a great strain at an incredibly difficult time.

Recorder Cook ordered Drennan to do 120 hours unpaid work for the community and he must also comply with a thinking skills programme.

He said it had been a completely unprovoked attack which was aggravated by the fact that it was late at night and Drennan had been drinking.

Recorder Cook said he accepted that Drennan was remorseful and his personal mitigation enabled him to draw back from an immediate jail term.

After hearing that Drennan was working again the judge said he would have to pay the costs of his trial which amounted to £2,800 and a further £1,000 in compensation to Mr Mwamunyange.