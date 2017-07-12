Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The long awaited revamp of a Huddersfield landmark could be on the horizon, a councillor has revealed.

The eye-sore Co-operative buildings on New Street have been empty since 2004.

The ‘for sale’ signs on the premises recently vanished, prompting hope that progress was imminent.

Clr Peter McBride, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member responsible, has previously raised hopes the dilapidated but iconic buildings could be restored.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

In December 2015 he said four developers were bidding for the premises but it appears none went forward with a scheme.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, Clr McBride said things were looking up again: “We have a serious interest by a developer who has a record of delivering,” he told members in the council chamber.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“They’re doing a feasibility study over the summer and I’m sure they will be coming forward with a proposition in the autumn.”

It is thought the cost of replacing the roof and windows is one of the main hurdles for developers.

The five-storey building opened as a Co-op Departmental Store in 1936 and was latterly used as a nightclub until its closure in 2004.

Planning permission was granted in 2000 for a Wetherspoons pub but it was never developed.

In 2014 Kirklees Council gave the Examiner a tour of the building, when workers were on site carrying out a condition survey.

Kirklees Council bought the building in 2007 as part of the Queengate revival plans which were axed when the economic downturn hit. It was reported to have cost the council £2.1m.