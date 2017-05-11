Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raiders smashed their way into a plant hire firm to steal power tools worth several thousand pounds.

The thieves looped a strap around security doors, attached it to a van and then partly demolished the entrance doorway at Rodgers Plant Hire on Woodhead Road, Honley.

The burglary happened at around 3.15 on Thursday morning.

A company spokesman said the thieves were in and out within minutes.

Around a dozen items were taken including Stihl stone saws, Stihl chainsaws, Stihl strimmers, a Pasolde nail gun and a Rotabroach magnetic drill.

The spokesman said the thieves are thought to have left in the direction of Holmfirth. The firm has continued trading.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 157 of May 11.