Mirfield will take to the skies and beyond this summer as the town embraces all things arts-orientated... and Star Trek!

Mirfield Arts Festival runs across 12 venues over the weekend of July 14 to 16 and will take as its theme ‘Mirfield Takes Flight’.

And with local hero Sir Patrick Stewart charting a route through the cosmos organisers have chosen to honour him by incorporating a Star Trek theme into the festivities.

Organiser Jenny Tomlinson said the festival would be split in two, with half focusing on sculpture, arts, printmaking, music, singing, drama, photography, poetry, literature, dance, comedy, film, carnival, martial arts, craft work, plus an antiques roadshow and collectables.

The other half will celebrate living film, TV and theatre Sir Patrick, who was born at 17 Camm Lane in 1940. Among the elements dedicated to him will be a screening of the 1996 movie Star Trek: First Contact in St Paul’s Church on Friday, July 14.

July 15 at St Paul’s will be a Star Trek Family Day. Festivalgoers will be able to meet international Star Trek YouTube hosts Trekyards, have their picture taken sitting in Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s chair on the bridge of the Starship Enterprise, and test their knowledge of all things Trek-related courtesy of Leeds/Bradford Starfleet.

There will be exhibition of original Star Trek costumes and a dealers’ fair, as well as the Enterprise cafe for intergalactic food and drinks. (Tribbles will not be on the menu).

But it’s not all Star Trek. Children are encouraged to come dressed as anything that flies. Superheroes, fairies, angels, butterflies and space travellers are all invited to join in the fun.

Anyone in flying kit can use their library card to get a ticket for a free session at Skyfall where people really can fly, if only in their imaginations. Tickets are available on both Saturday and Sunday mornings only on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The highlight of the festival will be the Callaloo Arts Carnival Parade, which will leave the library at 2pm and arrive at St. Paul’s at 3pm – an event not to be missed!” said Jenny. “There will be flying creatures of every sort, a samba band, music, professional carnival performers and 500 Mirfield children who will be dressed to impress! We are calling all children aged 0 to 100 to take part – the young and young at heart.

“The weekend will be fun, lively and all-inclusive, with children and superheroes especially welcome.”

For further information go to www.mirfieldmaltings.co.uk